Meet Andrew, this week's Wednesday's Child

Would you like to teach an 8-year old boy to play basketball?

If so, you should meet our Wednesday's Child.

His name is Andrew, and he'd love to have someone who's a parent and coach.

Andrew also likes swimming, soccer, baseball and tennis. In school, he says he especially likes science because he gets to do experiments. After school, in his foster home, Andrew plays with Legos, watches TV or rides his bike.

Andrew says he's most proud "of his heart," and wants to make everybody happy. His case worker backs that up, describing him as warm-hearted and very caring. He loves to help people and is always smiling.

Soon, he hopes to share that smile with a loving, adoptive family who show unconditional love and offer lots of outdoor adventures.

Most of all, he needs a family who would keep him engaged in services so he can continue growing into a happy and healthy young adult.

For more information about Andrew, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Kansas Children's Service League, log onto adoptkskids.org, or check them out on Facebook.