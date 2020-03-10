Media access to Big 12 Tournament restricted amid coronavirus concerns

Amid coronavirus concerns, the Big 12 Tournament is still slated to go on as planned — but officials have made some adjustments to media access.

The Big 12 Conference released the 2020 Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket.

Members of the media will not be allowed on the court or in the locker room after games. They're still allowed to go to practice, but can't go any closer to the court than behind the second row of the media seating section.

The Big 12's announcement regarding media restrictions Tuesday comes as some conferences across the country take more drastic measures.

The Ivy League announced it has canceled it's men's and women's basketball postseason tournaments, making them the first Division I conference to do so. Both the Mid-American Conference and the Big West Conference will hold their tournaments without spectators.

As talks over the outbreak and its effects on post-season basketball continue, KU head coach Bill Self weighed in on the hypothetical scenario that the NCAA bans fans from attending this year's Big Dance.

"I do think it'll be different and certainly it'll take away, but I think if you've got teams competing for championships, I think the drive and the adrenaline will still be there obviously," Self said, in the case that the NCAA were to make that call.

As of Tuesday, that scenario is still entirely hypothetical as no announcement has been made on barring fans from attending NCAA Tournament games.