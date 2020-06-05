Meadows Elementary School says United Way's "Day of Giving" will benefit its students

The United Way of Greater Topeka is looking to raise $20,000 dollars in a single day for their annual "Day of Giving" campaign.

Meadows Elementary School Principal Nicole Johnson says United Way's 'Day of Giving' will build a bridge to the future.

"What it does is create equality for children, kids that maybe don't have access to those things in their personal life then can get that through their school," Johnson said.

Meadows Elementary School will use United Way funding to develop an after-school "STEM" program focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

"We wanted our kids to work with their hands and experiment and learn by doing and we didn't want to be the same old school, we wanted it to look different than what they've been doing all day long," Johnson explained. "Those kind of programs are expensive and school budgets only go so far."

Johnson says it's not just the program itself, but being able to access it, "one of the things that the United Way does is they bring in that money that allows for things like busing and after school programming can be done with busing for all kids. When you don't have offer busing then it limits who is able to participate."

Every contribution for United Way's 'Day of Giving' helps.

"If we weren't able to get that funding secured it would essentially take a program away from about 100 kids that benefit from it," Johnson said. "Kids get excited about school when you offer something unique. They're excited to come to school, they're excited to learn and they participate more. So, when that happens we just see our scores go up. We see kids learn to read because it's fun to participate in these activities."

Day of Giving is Wednesday, June 10th. Find information, here.here.