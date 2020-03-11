Meadowlark Hills asking visitors who have traveled or with symptoms to stay home

Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADs), Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan sent out notice to its Special Programs participants about their modified visitor restrictions.

A letter was emailed and mailed to participants and their families to notify them that Meadowlark has taken the first step to help prevent the potential spread of coronavirus by restricting visitors to their facilities.

Visitors are being asked to stay home if they have travelled or have symptoms associated with those of COVID-19.

Meadowlark has posted signs at the entrance to their main lobby notifying visitors of the change in visitors being allowed on the property.

“We have…taken the first step in communicating with visitors, that if… they shouldn’t come to the campus if they are showing symptoms… and if they’ve traveled within the last 14 days to one of the hot spots.” Meadowlark Hills, Community Relations Director, Sarah Duggan says.

Meadowlark is continuing to communicate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADs), and the centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and will continue to follow their advice on visitor restrictions and they will notify participants when the restrictions change.

