McNary Chiropractic cuts ribbon to celebrate opening office

McNary Chiropractic with Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning outside their building.

McNary Chiropractic had planned the ribbon cutting in advance of the coronavirus concerns and went ahead with the ribbon cutting with a very small group of family in attendance.

McNary Chiropractic has been open and serving the Manhattan community for five months, and wanted to have a bright spot in the day.

Dr. McNary says they have staggered patient appointment times to reduce the number of people in their office space during this time.

Dr. McNary knew from a young age that his career goal was to become a chiropractor, after noticing benefits from seeing a chiropractor as a young patient himself.

“We treat newborns, there’s babies that are a day old that get treated by chiropractors, and we treat clear up into the elderly population. Everyone has a spine, so everyone can be treated by chiropractic care, or benefit from it in some way or another.” McNary Chiropractic, chiropractor, Dr. Dereck McNary says.

McNary Chiropractic is located at the corner of 4th and Humboldt streets in Manhattan. They are open Monday through Friday by appointment only between 8:00 AM and 5:30 PM.