First COVID-19 case reported at Topeka's McCrite Plaza

A Topeka Senior Living Community says one of their residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by 13 NEWS, McCrite Plaza Topeka said they learned one of their residents had the virus.

In the letter, dated June 17th, McCrite Plaza says the person was taken to the hospital on the 16th after a fall.

The hospital tested the resident for COVID-19 after they presented with a fever.

McCrite says they have notified the Shawnee Co. Health Department and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services for contact tracing.

The facility also says they have purchased Coronavirus testing kits and have started the process of testing apartment staff and residents.