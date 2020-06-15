Mayor De La Isla wishes Kansas a happy Pride month

Topeka Mayor, Michelle De La Isla, wants to wish everyone a happy Pride month says the Mayor’s office.

“I am a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community,” says De La Isla. “Whether it’s a friend, family member, or constituent who has come out to me, I have found that the most valuable thing I can offer is the room to be themselves. Sometimes that means opening up my home, and sometimes that means opening up my heart, but no matter who they are or where they come from it is important to me that they know I support them.”

Mayor De La Isla says that June is a time to recognize and celebrate achievements and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community. She acknowledges that improvements have been made in the recognition of LGBTQ+ people since the Stonewall riots in 1969 and the first Pride marches in 1970.

Governor Laura Kelly says that protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community have been reinstated in the workplace, and that cities across the state have enacted their own non-discrimination ordinances.

The Mayor says that the ruling made by the Supreme Court on Monday, June 15, confirms what is already known, a way to support LGBTQ+ individuals need to be loved and supported.

The mayor says that it is still clear, however, that Kansas still has a long way to go in supporting this community. She says Kansas is one of 27 states that lack statewide protection against discrimination on basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

“This is unacceptable and it’s past time we took action,” says De La Isla. “I will always stand with the LGBTQ+ community, and will continue to fight in Congress to ensure equality is guaranteed for all.”

