Mayetta man leads Jackson Co. deputies in early morning chase

A Mayetta man has been arrested following an early morning pursuit says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Skylar Joe Robert Mechtley, 18, of Mayetta was seen driving a red 2012 Honda Civic travelling southbound on W Road from 174th Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, say officials.

A Jackson Co. Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle which allegedly tried to evade capture leading to a pursuit.

Mechtley struck a stop sign, the deputy says they found the bumper of Mechtley’s car in the roadway.

The vehicle came to a stop after the accident near 158th and T. Road where Mechtley's passenger fled on foot.

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Mechtley was arrested and transported to the Jackson Co. Jail where he was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.