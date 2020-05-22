May 25 is National Missing Children's Day

Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, is reminding parents to speak to their children about ways to stay safe.

National Missing Children’s Day is being observed Monday, May 25, and serves as a somber reminder to keep our loved ones safe.

“Communication is key to ensuring our children have the tools they need to stay safe,” says Schmidt. “It’s important for parents to put a safety plan in place and regularly take time to review it with your kids. National Missing Children’s Day is a good reminder to have those important conversations, and I encourage all Kansans to do so.”

Schmidt also wants to remind parents of the importance of keeping information to help identify children up-to-date in case a child does become missing. He recommends to keep an identity kit which holds the child’s fingerprints, height, weight and a current photo in order to quickly locate missing children.

National Missing Children’s Day is celebrated on May 25 every year and has been since President Reagan designated the day in 1983. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has a list of missing children from Kansas and the database can be accessed here. Anyone with information connected to any of the children on the page should contact a law enforcement agency or call 1-800-KS-CRIME. Currently there are 61 children from Kansas on the list.

