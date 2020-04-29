Mattel launches toy line honoring ‘everyday heroes’ on front line of pandemic

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (Gray Media) - Mattel announced they are launching a new toy line that celebrates health care workers, first responders and others who are on the front lines of combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Their brand, Fisher-Price, launched the #ThankYouHeroes line : a special edition line of action figures that features nurses, doctors, EMTs and delivery drivers.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and everyday heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, a senior vice president with Fisher-Price, in a press release.

Along with the action figures, Fisher-Price announced five new Little People designs that pays respect to health care workers and “everyday heroes.” The Community Champion designs include a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker.

In a press release, Mattel said the new toy lines were created to honor “the individuals leading the fight against COVID-19 as well as the everyday heroes who are working to keep communities up and running.”

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling,” Scothon said in the press release. “It is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

A portion of proceeds from the #ThankYouHeroes line will go toward the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative, according to Mattel. #FirstRespondersFirst was created in order to provide supplies, essential services and resources to first responders, health care workers and their families.

The toys can be preordered on Mattel’s website, from April 29 until May 30.

Mattel also announced Fisher-Price’s #ThankYouHeroes action figure line is only the first of many similar toys the company’s brands plan on launching as part of their “Play it Forward” platform.

