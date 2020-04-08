'Masking Manhattan' accepting homemade face mask donations

The Riley County Health Department has partnered with Westview Community Church for collecting and distributing homemade masks in the Manhattan community

Wednesday marked the first day of mask collection at Westview Community Church, with additional collection days this week being Friday and Saturday.

During Wednesday’s collection hours, the staff at Westview say they did not receive any donations, but had a large number of people asking to receive masks.

Once masks are donated, volunteers will sanitize the masks before placing them into individual bags for distribution.

“We will be equipped to receive your donated masks, and then we will be busy prepping them and getting them ready for distribution next week.” Westview Community Church’s Lenay Marteney says.

Westview Community Church is located at 615 Gillespie Drive in Manhattan, drop off hours are Friday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

A link to directions on how to make homemade masks can be found on the CDC website.