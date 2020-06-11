Mask-wearing restrictions on outdoor vendors removed in Shawnee Co.

The Topeka Farmer's Market will go on as planned this weekend, with new restrictions in place.

County Commissioners voted Thursday morning to make wearing masks for outdoor vendors a recommendation, not a requirement.

After hearing from Farmer's Market organizers and other outdoor vendors, the Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team drafted new guidance for Phase III.

It separates outdoor vendors from indoor retail operations.

Commissioner Aaron Mays said, "Outdoor venues should be treated differently than indoor venues and this recognizes the fact that the Farmer’s Market is a unique situation that's not the same as a grocery store.”

The Shawnee County Board of Health determined the open-air environment and ability to keep 6 feet apart can possibly provide a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 than at an indoor venue.

As a result, restrictions on wearing masks outdoors were removed.

Shawnee County Director of Emergency Management, Dusty Nichols said, “Vendors should wear masks when unable to maintain minimum social distancing of six foot or directly interacting with customers. Not a requirement, they should.”

The attorney representing the Topeka Farmer's Market, Stephen Lanterman, said that language can be dangerous.

“My concern is with language such as “should” and making it so that the general public reads that correctly and that we don’t end up with a battle whereby you have people going, 'that said should and you’re not doing it' and that’s a battle we always fight.”

Nichols said that's why they also included personal risk assessment in the changes.

“You don’t have to buy from a certain vendor, you don’t have to go to a certain restaurant," he continued saying, "If you feel unsafe, go somewhere else. You gotta make the choice.”

Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino reiterated the purpose behind wearing masks is to help stem transmission of the virus.

“It’s not a substitute for social distance. It’s not a substitute for good hand hygiene. If I didn’t think the orders were necessary, I would not keep them in place," he said.

Last week the county saw 71 new cases, which Dr. Pezzino said is high.

He also discussed how testing last week was slightly down, so the new cases aren't related to more testing.

Nine people were hospitalized and the county recorded its eighth death.

Pezzino said he is keeping a close eye on the numbers, but isn't necessarily stressed out by the cases going up. He added his goal continues to be not overwhelming the county's health system.

More information on Shawnee County's amendment to Phase III can be found here.