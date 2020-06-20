Marshall praises Trump's PREVENTS roadmap

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., is applauding President Trump for unveiling a roadmap to end Veteran suicide.

Rep. Marshall says the roadmap, which is a step forward in preventing Veterans suicide, which follows Trumps executive order issued in March 2019 establishing a 3-year effort known as the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS).

Marshall says PREVENTS allows resources of the federal government to be used to stop the suicide crisis and protect the nation’s veterans.

"As a veteran and physician, I understand both the complexity and severity of the issue of Veteran suicide,” says Rep. Marshall. “Since coming to Washington, I have worked with the VA at both the national and local levels to bring awareness to the issue of veteran suicide and help connect veterans and veteran organizations with resources provided by the VA to prevent unnecessary veteran deaths."

Marshall says the PREVENT roadmap provides veterans with recommendations in four areas: programs, research, policies and communication strategy which build on Trump’s commitment to improving services for all veterans.

“Just as there is no single cause of suicide, no single organization can end Veteran suicide alone,” says Secretary of Veteran Affairs Robert Wilkie. “As a veteran and physician, Rep. Marshall understands this, and we are grateful for his support in helping PREVENTS bring together stakeholders across all levels of government and in the private sector to work side by side to provide our Veterans with the mental health and suicide prevention services they need.”

Marshall says the work is seen in veterans’ trust in the VA system, reaching an all-time high of 80% in April, a 19% increase since January 2017.

For more information on the roadmap visit the VA website.

