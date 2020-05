A long-time presence in Marshall County law enforcement will be stepping down.

Sheriff Dan Hargrave announced his retirement - effective June 1st.

Hargrave served as Marshall County's Sheriff for 12 years. He has served the public for 32 years, 20 in law enforcement and 12 in the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Undersheriff Tim Ackerman will step up as acting Sheriff in June, until a successor is appointed to fill the rest of Hargrave's term.