Marshall Co. Health Dept. attributes swift action to no covid-19 cases in county

Marshall County is home to over 9,000 Kansans, yet no confirmed cases of COVID-19. It's among 23 Kansas counties with no positive cases.

The county's health department administrator, Sue Rhodes said, “I’m very grateful. Very grateful that we don’t have to see our healthcare infrastructure be challenged any more than the minimally it has.”

She said they have tested 110 residents.“We are doing all the isolation, quarantine, and follow up on all the people that have been tested. So far, we’ve had no positives.”

Rhodes said a lack of testing supplies early on created some unknown.

“At the very beginning when we had more acutely ill people, there wasn’t a lot of testing, so we started sending people home," she added, "Do we know if the people we sent home were positive and healthy enough to recover? I don’t know."

In late March, Marshall County closed down restaurants, bars and other social gatherings.

Rhodes said, “I feel like getting on top of that social distancing right away helped a lot.”

She also credits the community for taking the guidelines seriously.

“Our community did a stupendous job staying home, following directions, social distancing, and using all the good hygiene," Rhodes continued saying, "I feel like our county entities worked together very well.”

Though they are spared now, she said they are taking lessons from hard-hit areas in the state.

“We’re learning what we need to do with PPE and it gives us time to make plans for say, in the fall if when we see influenza come, we have a little covid that comes active with it," said Rhodes.

As Kansas begins to reopen, she encourages Marshall County residents to stay cautious.

“We have people who say because we have no positive cases, then really is there a need to be as careful as we are with social distancing, so we’ve been doing a lot of education," Rhodes added, "We’ve just been hitting why that social distancing is important.”

She said Marshall County now has enough testing and resources, should the virus return in the fall.