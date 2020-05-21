Marksmanship training essential to continued readiness within the 1st Infantry Division

Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division on Fort Riley continue with necessary training during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to preserve the readiness of troops, while preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Soldiers at the range were required to wear additional personal protective equipment to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

All soldiers were required to maintain a social distance of at least six wherever possible, as well as wearing face masks, along with their normal protective gear.

Practicing their marksmanship skills while in full protective gear, helps the soldiers remain prepared for when they are called to serve our country.

“Being ready with simple tasks, such as weapons qualifications are super important because you never know when or where you’re going to get sent somewhere.” Fort Riley, 1st Infantry Division-DIVARTY, First Lieutenant Brennan VanMeter says.

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley continue to protect the force, prevent the spread of Coronavirus, and preserve mission-essential readiness by continuing training exercises.