Margaret Hollenshead celebrates 109th birthday

Margaret (Berthot) Hollenshead, born April 22, 1911 in her family home at 520 South Central, Chanute, KS, celebrates turning 109 today. As a child Mrs. Hollenshead had a desire to become a lawyer, but was refused that wish. Instead she studied music and then taught with brilliance and love to four generations of students in the Chanute School System. Margaret and her husband, Howard (deceased), had three children together Margaret Ann Cobb, Phoenix, AZ, Hugh Hollenshead, Chanute, KS and Lynn Saylor, Boca Raton, FL. Margaret and Howard lived in Texas, California and Oklahoma before settling back in Chanute, KS in 1947. Howard had been working in the oil industry and when they returned to Chanute he joined Margaret’s family’s business, Berthot Planning Mill.

Margaret’s daughter, Lynn, says, “She is more than likely one of the most brilliant women you will ever meet.” In addition to her love of music, Lynn speaks of her mother’s talent for interior design and tailoring. “She made many of my clothes such as prom dresses and they were all amazing in terms of quality of design and presentation.”

Margaret’s passion for music continues and she still plays the piano in the living room of her residence, Country Place Memory Care, from time to time. Something else she still enjoys every now and then? A rum and coke.

Margaret has been a resident of Country Place Senior Living and Memory Care in Chanute since November 2017. Her spunky spirit has touched all the hearts of all of the staff and it was a joy to see her enjoy her celebration today.