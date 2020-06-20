Maranatha Baptist Fellowship Church feeds community

A local church is helping feed the community through a monthly food pantry.

Maranatha Baptist Fellowship Church serves about 200 families at their food distribution.

To reach more members of the community and share information about the church and its upcoming events, they also held a cookout Saturday.

The food pantry was a drive-thru and each person received a box full of groceries and their choice of a hamburger or hot dog.

Pastor Jeremy Leithoff said this is an important part of their work as a church.

"This is our opportunity to meet the community's needs," he continued saying, "God has called us to meet those needs both physical and spiritual and this is our opportunity to meet those physical needs. People need some food, especially right now."

Maranatha Baptist Fellowship food pantry is on the first Wednesday and third Saturday of every month.