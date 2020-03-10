Manhattan woman charged in Monday afternoon stabbing

A Manhattan woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged stabbing on the city's east side.

Riley County Police say Arayah Michele Perez, 21, is being held for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, and Criminal Restraint.

According to KMAN radio, RCPD was called to the Blue Valley Mobile Home Park around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to Via Christi with minor injuries.

Perez remains jailed on a $20,000 bond.

