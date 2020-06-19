Manhattan takes Go Red event virtual

Ladies logged on for a lunch hour devoted to healthy hearts.

The American Heart Association held its annual "Go Red Manhattan" luncheon Friday - virtually.

The change from an in-person event was sparked by COVID-19, and the coronavirus was a topic of conversation. People with cardiovascular disease are more at-risk for the contracting the virus and developing complications from it.

The online-party featured a trio of heart survivors in a special panel discussion. Those tuning in also hear a special survivor story from Kelli Kleiner.

Actress Susan Lucci, who recently survived her own cardiovascular event, delivered a recorded greeting to welcome attendees.

Even though the event was online, ladies still could bid in a silent auction to support the cause, and were invited to donate to the American Heart Association's efforts.

13's Melissa Brunner emceed the event.