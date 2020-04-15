Manhattan stylists helps community with virtual appointments and more

Does your hair need a trim? Maybe you need to touch-up your roots while waiting out the Stay at Home order…a Manhattan beauty bar is helping their clients do both those things at home.

Platinum and Company located just off Blue Earth Plaza in Manhattan realized their clients might need some assistance while the business’ physical location is closed.

Co-owner, Lindsay Lowe, says she’s used video chats to show her clients how to style their hair that may be growing passed the point they are used to.

Lowe also says there are numerous options for online tutorials from her team, including tips for how to braid, curl, or blow dry your hair, or even try out a new technique you’ve been thinking about.

“We’ll help walk somebody through, like, trimming up around their ears, if it’s a guy…or not totally chopping off their bangs.” Platinum & Company Beauty Bar, co-owner/co-founder, Lindsay Lowe says.

Lowe has also started a Facebook group and website, called Eat, Drink, Shop MHK, a space for locally owned Manhattan businesses to advertise their products and services for free, as a centralized place for community members to find what they are looking for without leaving the house.

The idea behind Eat, Drink, Shop MHK came from Lowe's friend in Austin, MN, Lindsey Haney, who started an Eat, Drink, Shop movement in her community.