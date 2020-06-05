Manhattan sees new art installations

The Manhattan City Commission approved a Juried Public Art Project from the Arts and Humanities Board and the first pieces have been installed at Blue Earth Plaza says the City.

The Commission approved 10 installation sites along the route from Blue Earth Plaza to the Osage Street pocket park, says a release from the City.

Kirk Seese installed his piece of the project on May 3, which is titled Feather, says the release. The City also says that Alan Tollakson installed Petrified Forrest on May 5 at the intersection of 3rd and Leavenworth. The release says that pieces will continue to be installed throughout June but will not be on display until 2021.

The City of Manhattan says that each artist will receive $1,500 in a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, and will be distributed through the City. They also say that artists had been instructed to send entries by the beginning of January 2020.

The City will post regular updates on this project on its Facebook page.

