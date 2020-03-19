Manhattan restaurants adjusting to better serve customers while social distancing

Many local restaurants are making adjustments to how they continue to serve their customers, while still maintaining the social distancing guidelines.

Businesses in Manhattan have started moving to carryout, delivery or drive-thru only options for serving their customers as a way to protect the customer as well as their employees.

While things remain uncertain for many restaurants, the desire to continue to serve their customers has businesses finding new ways to remain open.

Some businesses who haven’t had carryout orders, or order ahead services are now adding those options to better serve customers.

“We now no longer do dine-in orders, its pick-up, delivery only, and we also have a drive-up window…or a walk up window where we serve the customers.” Gyroville-Manhattan, manager, Daniel Sherraden says.

Many restaurants have adjusted their hours, so if you are unsure about when they are open give them a call before you place your orders. We have started a list, which can be found here.

