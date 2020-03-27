Manhattan restaurant starts pop-up drive thru to better serve customers

Where there’s smoke there’s fire, but for Coco Bolos in Manhattan smoke is a good thing. Starting Friday, March 27th, on Fridays and Saturdays they will be offering a variety of smoked meats in their pop-up drive thru in their parking lot.

Trying to find a new way to continue to serve their customers, the management at Coco Bolos came up with the idea to use their pop-up tent, to create a pop-up drive thru, for quicker service to their customers.

The pop-up drive thru can be found at the front entrance of Coco Bolos in their parking area, you can’t miss the bright yellow tent.

This week’s pop-up specials include your choice of a half of a smoked Jamaican Jerk Chicken, a whole or half slab of Caribbean smoked ribs, and it comes with a side of coconut rice and black beans.

“We just hope everybody comes out. Coco Bolos is…like we said, celebrating 21 years.” Coco Bolos, partner, Bud Cox says.

“Help support local business, you know, everybody is in the need right now.” Coco Bolos, general manager, Josh Deal says.

For more information on the pop-up drive thru and their menu visit

Coco Bolos website.