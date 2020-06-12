Manhattan gators continue to elude capture

An alligator spotted in Wildcat Creek continues to elude capture and authorities say it seems to be happy where it’s at.

According to the city of Manhattan, the female gator which is the smaller of the two, has been sighted in Wildcat Creek near Linear Trail.

“She is staying in the same area of the creek, where she has plenty to eat and seems content to remain. The male alligator has not yet been sighted,” said the city of Manhattan.

The owners of Reptile World have been trying to capture it when someone spotted it on Wednesday inside the creek.

Because of the danger associated with alligators, a section of Linear Trail between S. Manhattan Avenue and Pecan Circle will remain closed.

Both animals are rescues to Reptile World. One was rescued from Kansas City where it was living in a pool at a private residence, and the other was rescued from the bathtub of a private residence in Manhattan.

