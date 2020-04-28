Manhattan forms COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

The City of Manhattan has formed a new task force to start building plans to open their community once Stay-at-Home orders are lifted.

Mayor Usha Reddi names 24 people to the task force, all with different backgrounds and specialties in the community.

“The charge to the Task Force is to develop a measured and phased path forward for our community and begin implementation as soon as next week, in some areas,” the city said in a news release.

Jason Smith, President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Bob Copple, CEO, Ascension Via Christi Hospital have been appointed to co-chair the Task Force.

“The Recovery Task Force will provide recommendations to both the public and private sectors in phased approaches, with the goal of Kansas State University resuming in-person, on-campus classes, reopening of public schools for the 2020-2021 school year, and other needs of the community,” the release continues.

Members include:

Jason Smith – Co-Chair, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

Bob Copple – Co-Chair, Ascension Via Christi

Keith Ascher – Geary County Commissioner

Lonnie Baker – Long Term Care Facility

Dennis Butler – Riley County Police Department

Robbin Cole – Pawnee Mental Health

Dennis Cook – Aggieville Business Association

Linda Cook – Kansas State University

Mickey Dean – Junction City Chamber of Commerce

Mike Dodson – Military/Former Mayor

Fanny Fang – Local business/grocer

John Ford – Riley County Commissioner

Cheryl Grice – Non-profits/Manhattan Social Services Advisory Board

Karla Hagemeister, USD 383 School District

Shilo Heger – Riley County Treasurer

Karen Hibbard – Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau

Kara Holle– Wamego Chamber of Commerce

Ed Kalas – Riley County Health Department

Dr. Ryan Knopp - MHK Clinical Task Force

Kelly Loub – Local business/restaurant

Dee McKee – Pottawatomie County Commissioner

Gina Scroggs – Downtown Manhattan, Inc.

Lisa Sisley – Local business

Julie Govert Walter – Kansas Aging and Disability Agency