Manhattan forms COVID-19 Recovery Task Force

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -- The City of Manhattan has formed a new task force to start building plans to open their community once Stay-at-Home orders are lifted.
Mayor Usha Reddi names 24 people to the task force, all with different backgrounds and specialties in the community.
“The charge to the Task Force is to develop a measured and phased path forward for our community and begin implementation as soon as next week, in some areas,” the city said in a news release.
Jason Smith, President and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Bob Copple, CEO, Ascension Via Christi Hospital have been appointed to co-chair the Task Force.
“The Recovery Task Force will provide recommendations to both the public and private sectors in phased approaches, with the goal of Kansas State University resuming in-person, on-campus classes, reopening of public schools for the 2020-2021 school year, and other needs of the community,” the release continues.
Members include:
Jason Smith – Co-Chair, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
Bob Copple – Co-Chair, Ascension Via Christi
Keith Ascher – Geary County Commissioner
Lonnie Baker – Long Term Care Facility
Dennis Butler – Riley County Police Department
Robbin Cole – Pawnee Mental Health
Dennis Cook – Aggieville Business Association
Linda Cook – Kansas State University
Mickey Dean – Junction City Chamber of Commerce
Mike Dodson – Military/Former Mayor
Fanny Fang – Local business/grocer
John Ford – Riley County Commissioner
Cheryl Grice – Non-profits/Manhattan Social Services Advisory Board
Karla Hagemeister, USD 383 School District
Shilo Heger – Riley County Treasurer
Karen Hibbard – Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau
Kara Holle– Wamego Chamber of Commerce
Ed Kalas – Riley County Health Department
Dr. Ryan Knopp - MHK Clinical Task Force
Kelly Loub – Local business/restaurant
Dee McKee – Pottawatomie County Commissioner
Gina Scroggs – Downtown Manhattan, Inc.
Lisa Sisley – Local business
Julie Govert Walter – Kansas Aging and Disability Agency