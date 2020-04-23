Manhattan companies launch campaign to support local businesses

A trio of Manhattan companies launched a campaign to raise money for local businesses.

The "Manhattan At Home Together" project, started by Able Printing, KS State Bank, and Eagle Radio, is offering signs for $25 donations. You can get the signs from Able Printing at (785) 320-2626 or their website.

The donations go to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund to support Manhattan businesses.

The signs express community support and read "We Support Local Businesses."

"The goal is to have these yard signs visible throughout the community," Steve Levin, of Able Printing, said. "It’s an effort to build awareness of the message that the foundation of our community is our local businesses. We need to support them with our patronage whether it be at their place of business or using their online services."

You can pick up the signs yourself at Able Printing, 410 Houston St., or have them delivered.