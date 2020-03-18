Manhattan closing City Hall, most city facilities

The City of Manhattan announced that it will be shutting down City Hall, and most city facilities in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.

The closures will begin March 19th, and will be in effect until at least April 6th. The city says it will continue to monitor the situation and make changes if needed.

Critical staff will still fulfill all emergency and operational services while still following CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure. This includes all critical water, sewer, traffic, street, and fire services.

Other staff will work normal hours, but will only be available by phone and email.

“Circumstances are changing rapidly, so it is important that we continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our residents and employees,” City Manager Ron Fehr said. “While we know this changes the way we do business, critical services will still be provided to the community. It is important that we do our part to slow the spread of this virus.”

The Manhattan Regional Airport remains open to the public.