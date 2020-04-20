Manhattan church gives priest drive-through party for his 70th birthday

Like members of many congrgegations, members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan haven't been able to meet together lately because of coronavirus concerns.

But that didn't stop more than 220 members from taking part in a drive-through birthday party on Monday morning for the church's pastor, the Rev. Frank Coady, who was celebrating his 70th birthday.

"The staff came up with this idea, and I reluctantly said 'Yes,'" Coady said a few minutes before the event started. "It's kind of embarrassing, but it's a way for people who are missing gathering together for liturgy on Sundays and even weekdays to come by and see me in person and for me to greet them in person.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing so many people that I haven't seen for weeks."

Coady, a native of Russell, said he has been at the St. Thomas More church for the past five years. He earlier served Catholic churches in Salina for 30 years, and also was pastor of congregations in Clifton-Clyde and Junction City.

He said he has enjoyed all of his appointments in the ministry, but has a special fondness for the St. Thomas More church in Manhattan, a congregation with approximately 900 families. St. Thomas More church is at 2900 Kimball Ave., about a half-mile west of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"From the first day, I felt a warm welcome," Coady said. "I don't know that I've ever been as appreciated. I've had great assignments -- I have no complaints -- but this has just been special. It's hard to put a finger on it, but we're a good fit."

Starting just before 10 a.m. Monday, church volunteers directed traffic through the parking lot, with vehicles entering on the east side and exiting on the west side.

Cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and even buses lined up to wish Coady a happy birthday. Each vehicle stopped for a short greeting, and some people even sang "Happy Birthday" to Coady. Orange-and-white road cones were in place to provide for social distancing between Coady and the vehicles.

Among those who turned out for the festivities was Mallory Smith, who came with her mother. Mallory said she attended because "it's Father Coady's birthday, and he's a really nice guy, and he's a real good pastor."

Longtime parishioner Harry Watts was among those directing traffic. Watts said he has known Coady for more than three decades, dating back to when the priest was serving a church in Salina.

"I got to know Father Frank over 30 years ago at St. Mary's in Salina, when he was a young pastor," Watts said. "At that time, I got to really know him as a caring individual who had unbelievable knowledge about our Catholic faith. And as a result of that, I became a Catholic."

Watts added that Coady not only cares about his parishioners but also the Manhattan community.

And though church members weren't able to reach out and give handshakes or hugs to Coady because of COVID-19 concerns and social distancing that remains in place, their best wishes were in evidence.

"Obviously, we can't hug each other and shake hands," Watts said, "but what better way for all of our parishioners to say happy birthday."