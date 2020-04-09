Manhattan businesses offered aid during COVID-19 pandemic

At the end of March, the Manhattan City commission approved funding for the Manhattan Business Emergency Assistance Loan program. A $500,000 loan from the city's economic development fund created the new program to assist Manhattan businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our intent is to assist with short-term needs and help find long-term solutions." Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President, Jason Smith, said. "The most vulnerable are our independent, Manhattan-based businesses. These are the entrepreneurs and small business owners that help create our community, identity and culture."

All funds must be used for "stabilization expenses" such as working capital, payroll, making debt payments, rent or lease payments, marketing, setting up e-commerce platform or inventory. Business can qualify for loans in three different amounts:

1. Up to $5,000 for any for-profit business and private, non-profit organizations located in the City of Manhattan.

2. Up to $10,000 for businesses/private non-profit organizations ineligible for SBA disaster relief, Kansas HIRE program or any other state or federal program created to assist business during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.

3. Up to 20,000 for primary employers defined as businesses that export over 75 percent of its product or service outside of the City of Manhattan that have maintained at least 80% of its employees from the 4th quarter of 2019 to March 31, 2020 and maintain employment levels for 12 months following award.

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will review all applications and allocated funds based off those reviews.

To apply to that program, visit the Chamber of Commerce's website at: https://www.manhattan.org/440/Business-Resources-for-Coronavirus-COVID

