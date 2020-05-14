Manhattan building damaged by flood set to be demolished

A Manhattan building is set to be demolished next week.

Manhattan Fire says the building located at 3003 Anderson, which sustained damage during the 2018 Labor Day Flood, will begin demolition next week.

The City of Manhattan has contracted Leavenworth's REMCO DEmolition LLC to take it down at a cost of nearly $50,000, which they will attempt to recover from the owner.

The fire department attempted to get into contact with the building's owner, but were unsuccessful.. The deadline has also passed for them to repair or remove what was deemed as a dangerous structure.