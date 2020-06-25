Manhattan-based company receives patent for virtual reality technology

It all started when members of Whoville asked for help to bring something new into their 2016 Festival of Lights event in Manhattan.

According to Jeff Hake with JNT Compan, he had already started researching virtual reality technology, and decided to find a way to make the virtual reality experience work with multiple participants at once.

VR In-motion technology is a virtual reality experience which syncs multiple headsets together, an idea that became a reality in 2016, and Hake has now received the patent for the technology in June 2020.

Having the patent allows VR In-Motion to continue to expand beyond just Manhattan, Kansas, with bigger partnerships and projects in the works with companies on the west coast.

“Some of the things that are happening right now, regarding stay-at-home orders or quarantining…let’s just say we’re figuring out a way to bring some really awesome live entertainment into your home.” VR In-Motion, founder/CEO, Jeff Hake says.

VR In-Motion was created as an innovative tool for business marketing and currently has offices in Manhattan, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri.

VR In-Motion offers numerous virtual reality experiences, including Santa’s sleigh ride, numerous roller coasters, and the Comanche helicopter ride-a-long. For more information about VR In-Motion visit