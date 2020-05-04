Manhattan-area restaurant makes changes to reopen during Phase 1

Restaurants in Manhattan were allowed to start opening their dine-in facilities starting today, provided they follow a few additional requirements from Riley County Health officials.

Restaurants can only allow up to 50 percent of their occupancy limit to dine-in at one time, and they must close at 10 pm, as well as following the governor’s guidelines for reopening.

Vista Drive-In spent time this weekend removing extra tables from the dining area to store in their warehouse, and marking off booths with streamers to maintain the 6 foot distances between tables.

Employees have been wearing face masks for a few weeks, and they have added marks on the floor for customers to socially distance themselves while waiting in line to order, along with a plexiglass shield at the ordering station between the customer and the employee taking the order.

“Will it be a little more work? Yeah, but that’s ok…we want to make sure that we can take care of people, without people, we have nothing.” Vista Drive-In, General Manager, Andy Streeter says.

Vista has a long standing procedure of employees clearing the tables of the trash and trays after customers leave, allowing them to sanitize between each customer. Vista now has hand sanitizer at the order stand and the pick-up counter for customers to use.