Manhattan Town Center businesses ready to assist customers again

The Manhattan Town Center mall has reopened its doors Wednesday, with only a few businesses reopening immediately.

Among those stores, are Pretzelmaker, and Books-a-Million, whose managers were ready to serve customers as soon as the doors opened.

Locally owned formal wear store, ETC Boutique, says they are finalizing some changes in their store before opening, but will be opening soon.

Other businesses are still making plans to reopen, but many have to wait on guidance from their corporate offices before reopening.

Some amenities that remain closed are the Candy Machine station, the Play Areas, and the motorized animal rides.

“It’s about time, it’s…glad to be here…just need more people to come out. We’re here, we’re ready, we’ve got hot and ready fresh pretzels.” Pretzelmaker, Store Manager, Seth Hess says.

“We really ask for cooperation of our customers, to…you know…follow the guidelines.” ETC Boutique, co-owners, Lucy Corley and Bret Wallace says.

“Come in and see us we’re excited to be back open with the community. The mall has temporary hours, Monday through Saturday, 11 to 7, and Sundays 12 to 6. So we’ll be excited to see everybody come in.” Books-a-Million, Store Manager, Kristin Scobee says.

For more information on when additional businesses within the mall will reopen, Manhattan Town Center officials are posting the information on their Facebook page to keep the public informed.