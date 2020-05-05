Manhattan Town Center announces re-opening

The Manhattan Town Center announced Tuesday that they are opening back up.

The mall says they will be open starting May 6.

Hours will be:

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The individual stores within the mall are adapting to the guidelines set by the Riley County Health Department.

"We advise our guests to take the proper precautionary steps when visiting the property as recommended by government authorities, including wearing facial coverings, frequent hand washing, and practicing social distancing measures of maintaining six-feet distance from others and avoiding groups of more than 10 people," they said in a release.

Information on new hours and operation details, like curbside and to-go orders, will be posted on the Manhattan Town Center's website.