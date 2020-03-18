Manhattan Regional Airport remains open, adds additional sanitization procedures

Social distancing, sanitizing and hand-washing are the key items being addressed at the Manhattan Regional Airport.

Manhattan Regional Airport are taking extra steps to sanitize the waiting areas before and after each flight, on top of their normal cleaning schedule.

T-S-A is also sanitizing all tubs for sending stuff through the scanners at the security checkpoint as well.

As for social distancing the airport staff have added blue tape lines to the floor when going through the checkpoint to help passengers remember the six foot social distancing will traveling.

“We have installed additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal. We also have informational brochures on the flu and COVID-19 in our…magazine racks throughout the terminal as well.” Manhattan Regional Airport, director, Jesse Romo says.

For more information on TSA updates on hand sanitizers that can be brought as carry-on please visit the Manhattan Regional Airport Facebook page for a video from TSA.

