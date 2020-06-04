Manhattan Regional Airport celebrating landing of largest commercial jet Thursday evening

Manhattan Regional Airport celebrated the landing of the largest commercial jet Thursday evening with a water canon salute from the Manhattan Fire Department.

The American Airlines, Embraer 175 airplane was the first commercial flight of its size to land at Manhattan Regional Airport.

This airplane has 12 first class seats and more overhead storage capacity, no more valet checking your carry-on bag, whereas the CR7 has only 9 first class seats and less overhead storage.

As traveling begins to increase, Manhattan Regional Airport and American Airlines will increase the number of flights for this aircraft.

“This one plane equals the capacity we had with the essential air service, which was four flights a day, so we have 76 seats, so this is the aircraft that will be flying out of here on a routine basis going forward.” Manhattan Regional Airport Advisory Board, chairman, Rich Jankovich says.

At this time the Embraer 175 will flights will be once daily, but will increase as travel demands increase. For more information on flights going in and out of Manhattan Regional Airport, visit flyMHK.com.

