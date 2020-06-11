Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department reopened parks throughout town

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department officially reopened public playground throughout Manhattan on Thursday.

Employees from the City of Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation department worked to remove temporary fencing at all public parks, and added new informational signs at each park.

Parks and Recreation employees will not be sanitizing the playground equipment, park-goers are asked to wash hands before and after play.

Parks and Rec also strongly encourage the use of facemasks while using the playground, as well as, socially distancing from other family groups who are also utilizing the facilities.

“Today’s finally the day, and we hope everyone can come out enjoy them, and, you know, it’s great to have them open, but we want everyone to stay safe as well.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department, Operations Officer, Janelle Fritzson says.

You can do your part to help the community by staying home and not using the playground facilities if you or someone in your family group is sick, or has symptoms of COVID-19.