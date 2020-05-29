Manhattan Mayor speaks out against violence on the African-American community

Manhattan Mayor, Usha Reddi, speaks out against violence on the African-American Community in a letter to the community.

Mayor Reddi said in a letter Friday, May 29, that the difficulty of talking about race is not lost on her. She wishes to offer her support to the families of George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown and many more.

“We must continue to build an inclusive community where all are respected and treated with dignity. We are building relationships and breaking down barriers, but we have more work ahead of us,” says Mayor Reddi. “The difficult discussions need to continue with families, friends, schools, religious communities, and elected officials.”

She says that Manhattan is a community that has been built on love, trust and caring. She says it is a community that can look out for each other in times of difficulty by reaching out to strangers and being friendly.

“I want to reassure you that this is a community that cares for you and about you,” says Mayor Reddi. “It is both an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Manhattan. Together, we will bridge the racial divide.”

