Manhattan Lions Club honored WWII vet celebrating 94th birthday

Members of the Manhattan Lions Club paraded passed the home of Jim Tubach Thursday morning in celebration of Jim’s 94th Birthday.

More than 15 cars, holding numerous friends and members of the Manhattan Lions Club drove past, honking their horns and shouting birthday wishes from the street.

Tubach is a World War II veteran and prior to the stay-at-home order, he was still an active volunteer for many organizations in the Manhattan community.

Some in the parade made signs, brought balloons, and even dropped off a box full of birthday cards to honor Jim’s birthday.

“It’s a real surprise…um…it’s enjoyable. I’m thankful that they’re coming by and seeing me.”

Manhattan resident, WWII veteran, Jim Tubach says.

Tubach says once the stay-at-home order is lifted he plans to get back to his volunteering positions and getting more work done in his yard as the weather warms up.