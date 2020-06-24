Manhattan Library set to reopen

The Manhattan Public Library will be resuming services on Monday, June 29, ending carryout service.

The Manhattan Public Library says it will be resuming services in the library atrium between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Library also says that since services inside will be resuming it is doing away with the carryout service, which will conclude on Saturday, June 27.

The Library says the following services will resume:

Holds can be placed from the online catalog.

Fill out a Personalized Reading List with a Librarian via phone call at 785-776-4741 ext. 300.

Interlibrary loan service via phone call.

Southwest book drop and atrium returns.

Library card registration.

Digital resources and online learning resources on the website.

Computers, fax and printing available by reservation, call ext. 336.

Virtual programs for all ages

Summer Reading Program online registration.

Summer reading prize pickup in front of the children’s room.

No overdue fines or late returns.

The library will also have COVID-19 safety measures in place such as staff wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and circulating items returned to the library being placed in quarantine for 72 hours according to library staff.

The library is asking that guests be patient with the changes happening, not to visit if sick, maintain social distance and wash hands or use sanitizer. The library says masks will be required for entrance into the building.

For more information on reopening guidelines visit the website or call 785-776-4741.

