Manhattan Library set to start some services on Monday

The Manhattan Public Library will be resuming some services on Monday, June 29, ending carryout service.

The Manhattan Public Library says it will be resuming services in the library atrium between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Library also says that since services inside will be resuming it is doing away with the carryout service by appointment, which will conclude on Saturday, June 27.

Starting Monday, June 29th patrons will be able to stop by any time during hours, after they receive confirmation of their reserved items being ready for pick-up.

The Library says the following services will resume:

-Holds can be placed from the online catalog.

-Fill out a Personalized Reading List with a Librarian via phone call at 785-776-4141, ext. 300.

-Interlibrary loan service via phone call.

-Southwest book drop and atrium returns.

-Library card registration.

-Digital resources and online learning resources can be found at https://www.mhklibrary.org/.

-Computers, fax and printing available by reservation, call ext. 336.

-Virtual programs for all ages

-Summer Reading Program online registration can be found at https://www.mhklibrary.org/summer-reading-2020/.

-Summer reading prize pickup in front of the children’s room.

-No overdue fines or late returns.

The library will also have COVID-19 safety measures in place such as staff wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and circulating items returned to the library being placed in quarantine for 72 hours according to library staff.

“The virus does not exist on the Mylar jackets after 72 hours. So everything that’s returned, we will set aside, and we will not check it in or check it back out to patrons until that 72 hours has expired.” Manhattan Public Library, director, Linda Knupp says.

The library is asking that guests be patient with the changes happening, not to visit if sick, maintain social distance and wash hands or use sanitizer. The library says masks will be required for entrance into the building.

For more information on reopening guidelines visit https://www.mhklibrary.org/coronavirus-covid-19-information/ or call 785-776-4741.