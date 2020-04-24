Manhattan CNAs prepare for travel to Chicago, Indianapolis to assist in COVID-19 battle

Five certified nursing assistants from Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan are preparing to join their fellow nurses at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle.

Taylor Vandeloo, Brooklin Stoddard, Alyssa Jones, Cortney Kipp and Baylee Hogan all volunteered for the temporary assignment as soon as they heard about the opportunity. They join other medical professionals from Ascension Via Christi's Pittsburg and Wichita locations.

Stoddard says she volunteered because "it's important that we all stick together as a country and help each other in need,"

Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Goehring said she is proud of the four women and that the pandemic has "brought out the best" in the Ascension team.