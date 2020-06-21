Manhattan Boys and Girl Club closes doors after worker test postive of COVID-19

The Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan closes their 5th Street location after a club staff member tested positive of COVID-19.

According to the Boys & Girls Club, were notified on June 20th that one of their Club staff member's at the 5th Street location tested positive for coronavirus.

All of the families connected to the staff member have been notified.

Trent Jones with The Boys & Girls of Manhattan says there is a possibility that other Staff members and kids were exposed to the individual in the week prior to the date of diagnosis.

The club says they are corroborating with public health officials to control the virus spreading. They are also taking all precautionary measures regarding deep cleaning and sanitizing the Club facilities to ensure the safety of members, staff and volunteers.

At this time, Jones says there no youth who have been determined of being in close contact with the employee, only staff members.

"In the meantime, we are advising all our Club staff, families, and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by the CDC," Jones stated.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan will remain closed until further notice.