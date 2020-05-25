Manattan American Legion Post 17 conducts Memorial Day ceremony on Monday

This year's annual Memorial Day ceremony at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan almost didn't happen, with concerns over the coronavirus still lingering.

But late last week, it was decided to hold the ceremony, after all, even if it meant shortening the service.

A crowd of around 35 people turned out for the ceremony, which lasted about 10 minutes at the cemetery 2000 Leavenworth St. in Manhattan.

Barry Maples, commander of the Pierce-Keller American Legion Post 17 in Manhattan, said he was glad the ceremony was conducted.

"It is really an honor to be able to represent the American Legion," Maples said, "and to honor our veterans who ultimately gave the ultimate sacrifice, to die in combat."

Russell Still, who serves as chaplain for Post 17, said he, too, was glad the ceremony took place, even though the sky was dark and there was a little bit of rain for the 9 a.m. ceremony.

"Oh, I was thoroughly happy when they called the other day and said they had come up with an idea to put on an abbreviated ceremony," Still said. "I think they've never missed a year of doing it and they wanted to keep the tradition going, no matter how much of the good stuff we had to cut out to get there.

"I think we got quite a bit done with this abbreviated ceremony."

