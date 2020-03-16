Man wearing mask dismissed from jury duty in murder jury selection

The seventh prospective juror, an older man wearing a white mask called to serve in the trial of a 16-year-old murder defendant on Monday, was quickly dismissed from duty based on coronavirus COVID- 19.

When Shawnee County District Court Judge David Debenham asked him about the mask, the man said he had a cold. Debenham excused the man, who only got a few feet inside the courtroom before he was released from jury duty.

The defendant, Zachary Jacob McFall, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder; felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. McFall is charged in the July 25, 2019, shooting death of Joaquin McKinney, who also was 16.

During testimony in an earlier hearing, a witness testified gunman sat on a car window sill and propped his arms on the car roof to fire a barrage of shots, one of which struck McKinney, the driver of a car being pursued on S.E. 37th at Adams.

"We're all concerned about the coronavirus," the judge said to the 50 prospective jurors in the courtroom. "We're taking some extra measures."

The judge told the prospective jurors the McFall trial was being conducted Monday due to the "speedy trial" requirement to try a criminal case within a specified deadline.

On Monday morning, prosecution and defense attorneys were questioning prospective jurors to choose 12 jurors and two alternate jurors, who will hear the case.

A second 16-year-old and an adult also have been bound over to be tried on charges they killed McKinney during a car-to-car drive-by shooting that was captured on video by an ambulance hauling a patient unrelated to the shooting death.

