Man, trash truck missing in Jefferson County

Jefferson Co. authorities are searching for a trash truck driver who never returned from his route Friday.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says Deffenbaugh Waste Management contacted them around 6:30 p.m Friday. They reported the man's phone was last pinged around noon at 31st and Detlor Rd. He'd made his last stop a short time earlier in Detlor Acres.

The man often stops for lunch in Perry, Herrig said, so authorities were searching around those areas Friday night.

