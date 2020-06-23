Man taken to hospital after Monday night cutting incident in Emporia

A man was taken to the hospital following a cutting incident Monday night in Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

The incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Rural Street.

According to KVOE, the initial call was for a stabbing, but later was determined to be a cutting incident.

Emporia police said two men were having an altercation when one of them pulled a knife and swiped at the other, resulting in what was described as a small cut on the victim's shoulder.

KVOE reports the victim was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on arrests or on the circumstances leading to the cutting incident.