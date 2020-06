A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot late Sunday in North Topeka, police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:29 p.m. in the 200 block of N.E. Fairchild.

Police Lt. Ron Ekis said the shooting victim as transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been reported and police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information may call shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.