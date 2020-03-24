Man provides Christmas Cheer during trying times

One man is trying to be a bright spot while pretty much everything is closed.

Lighting enthusiast Shawn Evans set up a music light show at his home.

He hopes his show can give people something to enjoy during the coronavirus pandemic.

He says it's something people can enjoy while still staying outside and away from people.

"There's not many places you can go and congregate, so hopefully this gives them a chance to get out of the house, come and sit for 10, 15 minutes, listen to some music, see some lights, and just get a break from being cooped up in the house," Evans said.

Evans says the light shows make people happy around Christmas time, so he doesn't see why it won't do the same now. He'll have it on from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night at 4300 SE Michigan.